How to Train Your Dragon to get live-action adaptation in 2025

Toothless is back. How to Train Your Dragon, the movie that ignited a DreamWorks animated franchise, is coming to live action, the studio announced on Wednesday. The project is set for release on March 14, 2025.

How to Train Your Dragon’s live-action version will see the return of Dean DeBlois, the director of the original animated trilogy, as writer, director, and producer of the live-action movie. Casting for the movie is already underway, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, but no official announcements have been made just yet.

The first How to Train Your Dragon film was released in 2010 by DreamWorks Animation. The studio followed it up with a sequel in 2014, then concluded its trilogy in 2019. The series follows Hiccup, a small Viking with no martial talents to speak of, who lives in a world where his people are at war with dragons until one day he finds one of his own and the pair bond and form an unshakeable friendship. The films proved wildly successful for Dreamworks, raking in nearly $2 billion at the international box office across all three entries and spawning a number of TV spinoffs — including one set in the present day, 1,300 years after the first movie.