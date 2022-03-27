How to stream the 94th Academy Awards

The Academy Awards return this weekend to celebrate a standout year of film releases. With vaccinations now widely available, theaters saw record-breaking ticket sales as moviegoers seemed more willing to return to auditoriums to watch highly anticipated releases. But theaters haven’t completely edged out streamers — Netflix swept up a dozen nominations for its critically acclaimed drama The Power of the Dog and several more for its doomsday comedy Don’t Look Up.

Folks with traditional cable bundles or an antenna are already teed up to watch the event live on ABC when it airs this evening. But if you’re short the hardware or a cable box, several services will carry the coverage as well.

Who is hosting the Oscars?

Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall, and Amy Schumer are hosting the 94th Academy Awards, but expect plenty of other celebrity guest appearances during the event. Presenters include Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi (aka Euphoria’s Nate Jacobs), Jake Gyllenhaal, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, Zoë Kravitz, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jason Momoa, Jill Scott, J.K. Simmons, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Tony Hawk, among others.

In addition, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Reba McEntire, and Sebastián Yatra are all expected to perform Oscar-nominated titles during the event.

What time do the Oscars begin?

The Oscars will begin at 8PM ET on ABC.

Where can I watch the Oscars online?

Viewers can watch the event on abc.com or the ABC app by logging in through their provider. In addition, viewers will be able to stream the event on live TV services that carry the event. (A notable exception is Sling, which does not currently carry ABC in any market. A Sling spokesperson said its users often use its AirTV solution as a workaround.) The following live TV services carry ABC:

Hulu with Live TV

YouTube TV

AT&T TV

FuboTV

Alternatively, the Academy Awards will be streamable on-demand on Hulu the following day, ABC spokesperson Nicole Gonzales told The The Hamden Journal.

How do I watch the Oscars outside of the United States?

The Oscars will air in more than 200 territories, but Gonzales told The The Hamden Journal that coverage is licensed to each country and their various broadcast partners. In Canada, the show will air on the CTV network.

What are the Oscar nominations?

Best Picture nominees include Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, and West Side Story. A full list of nominees in every category can be found right here.