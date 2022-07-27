How to stream Lollapalooza on Hulu this weekend

With Lollapalooza returning to Chicago’s Grant Park this weekend, Hulu subscribers can watch the festival from the comfort of their homes. All you need is a standard or No Adds package – no Live TV plan required.

The livestream will begin at 3PM ET on Thursday, July 28th. Metallica, fresh from their recent , headline Thursday, with a set that starts at 11:15PM ET. Other highlights that day include Swedish singer-songwriter Tove Lo and the Wombats at 6:45PM ET and 6:15PM ET respectively.

Starting Friday, Hulu will begin streaming performances across two channels. On Channel 1, you can catch Tinashe at 4:45PM ET and Machine Gun Kelly at 9:30PM ET, while Channel 2 will feature a performance from Canadian electronic duo Bob Moses at 10PM ET. Note also that from Friday onwards the music starts at 2PM ET.

On Saturday, EDM fans are spoiled for choice, with Kygo and Kaskade separately headlining Channels 1 and 2 at 11:00PM ET. Dashboard Confessional is also playing a set at 5:45PM ET on Channel 1. On Sunday, Lollapalooza is doing things slightly differently. Saturday’s headliners – Porno for Pyros, J. Hope and Greenday – won’t be the last musicians to play that day. They’ll go on stage earlier in the evening – at 7:45PM ET, 10PM ET and 9:15PM ET, respectively. Presumably, that’s so that anyone watching at home can get to bed at a reasonable time before the start of the work week.