How to stream a security camera to an Echo Show smart display or Amazon Fire TV

Also, new this year, if you have more than one camera, the Echo Show can display multiple feeds at once, so you can surveil your whole domain… like some sort of mad Bond villain.

Any Amazon Echo Show or Amazon Fire TV works for viewing live footage from any compatible camera, which includes cameras from Ring, Arlo, Google Nest, Eufy, Blink, Wyze, TP-Link, and others.

Viewing a live feed from a Blink Floodlight Camera on an Echo Show 10. The icon in the bottom right activates picture-in-picture.

To view a security camera live feed on an Echo Show or Fire TV, you must first connect your camera to Alexa — since that can differ depending on the camera, the best thing to do is to follow the instructions in the camera manufacturer’s app. Once that’s done:

A picture-in-picture image of a security camera feed on the Echo Show 10.

An Echo Show 15 displaying multiple live feeds from three security cameras, including Eufy and Google Nest cameras.

To activate this (after you’ve connected all your cameras to your Echo Show), just say, “Alexa, show me my cameras,” and a screen with up to four live feeds will appear. If you have more than four cameras, it will show the ones with the most recent activity.

To choose another camera from this view, tap See all cameras in the top right corner. A screen with thumbnails of all your cameras will appear. You can tap on any one of the thumbnails for a full-screen view.

A live feed from a Eufy camera on an Echo Show 15.

If you don’t want to use your voice to summon the feed, follow these steps to use the Show’s touchscreen: