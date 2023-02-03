How to stereo pair two Apple HomePods

If you’ve read through our review of the latest HomePod, you’ll know that one of Apple’s smart speakers alone sounds pretty good. But combining two of them in a stereo pair really takes the listening experience to a different level. It’s not a cheap proposition, but you’ll end up with even more immersive room-filling sound — and if you use two HomePods as speakers for an Apple TV, they’ll outperform many sound bars that are in a similar $600 price range.

It’s important to note that you need two of the exact same model (first-gen HomePod, HomePod Mini, or second-gen HomePod) for a stereo pair; you can’t mix the old and new HomePods together, for example.

Outside of that limitation, Apple makes it simple to pair two HomePods. There are a couple of ways to go about it. One of them happens right away during the initial setup of your second speaker; you’ll be asked right then and there whether you want to create a stereo pair with your existing HomePod. Tap yes, and you’ll just have to pick which side (left or right) the second speaker is on, and you’re done.

You’ll see the option to pair two HomePods during setup of the second one. Screenshot: Chris Welch / The The Hamden Journal

But maybe you don’t always use both HomePods together at the same time and just bring them together occasionally for a long day of music listening or a movie night. In that case, you can also configure a stereo pair through the Home app’s settings on an iPhone or iPad.

You can also configure a stereo pair of HomePods in the Home app’s settings. Screenshots: Chris Welch / The The Hamden Journal

It’s equally easy to stop the stereo.