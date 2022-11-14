How to share your Wi-Fi on Windows 11

A few months ago, one of my devices randomly decided it didn’t want to connect wirelessly to my internet anymore. This was annoying, but while I waited for it to be repaired, there was an easy fix. I could turn my Windows desktop into a mobile hotspot and use that to get the device online.

This trick can also be handy to have in your pocket if you’re having guests over and want to give them easy access to your internet without throwing your password around.

Here’s how to share your Wi-Fi from your Windows PC. (This was tested using a Windows 11 system.)

This menu has everything you need.