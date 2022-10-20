How to share a calendar on Mac

Need to show a friend or relative what you’re up to next week and don’t have your phone handy? Try sharing your calendar from your MacBook with a few easy steps.

Before you start, you’ll want to make sure iCloud is set up on your Mac and that the calendar you want to share is stored via iCloud (not just stored locally). To check if this is the case, you can go to Calendar > Preferences > Accounts.

Once that’s all sorted, here’s how to share a calendar from your Mac.

I have a lot of calendars called “Work.” Don’t @ me.

Once you’ve added someone, you can change the permissions they have. Click the down arrow next to their name and select View Only or View & Edit. This is also where you can resend their invitation if they missed it the first time around.

There is another option: you can also just make the calendar a public calendar. Similarly to how Google Docs work, this process will generate a URL, and anyone you share that URL with will be able to subscribe to your calendar on a read-only basis. I generally wouldn’t recommend doing this for any calendar that’s remotely personal, but the option is there if you prefer it.

This part is the easy one.

If your friend or family member’s services are no longer required or you’ve decided that your calendar sharing has gotten out of control, you can also stop sharing at any time. This will remove your calendar from the internet entirely, and nobody you’ve shared it with will be able to view it anymore. Here’s how to do that.