One of the games we often use to test gaming laptops and PCs here at The The Hamden Journal is Red Dead Redemption 2. It’s a popular, demanding game that includes a wide range of effects and scenery, from snowy blizzards to sandy roads and dynamic gunfights. Its benchmark is easy to use and can help you see how well your PC can run demanding games and which settings it can handle.

First, you need to get the game if you don’t already have it. To do that:

Open Steam and click Store

Search for Red Dead Redemption 2

Select Add to Cart and check out. It’s currently priced at $59.99.

Once the game is downloaded, open it to get started.

How to run the Red Dead Redemption 2 benchmark

Select Graphics

Tweak whichever graphics settings you’d like to or select a preset (note that the maximum preset doesn’t actually max out every graphic setting — you’ll need to do that manually if that’s your goal)

Press Run Benchmark Tests to begin the benchmark