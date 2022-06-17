How to run PugetBench for Photoshop

Puget Systems offers a number of different benchmarks to test out your PC using automated real-world tasks in the Adobe Creative Cloud. Some of them (such as the one for Premiere Pro) are somewhat complicated and can take a while to get up and running. But one of them — PugetBench for Photoshop — is very simple.

PugetBench for Photoshop measures how fast your computer can perform various tasks, including mask refinement and gradients as well as filter tasks like lens correction and noise reduction. Unlike some of Puget’s other benchmarks, the Photoshop benchmark only requires one quick plug-in to set up.

Note: this benchmark is not yet supported for the M1-native version of Photoshop.

In the Creative Cloud Desktop app, go to Stock and Marketplace > Plugins .

. Search for PugetBench for Photoshop and click Install . Make sure you close Photoshop before installing the plug-in.

and click . Make sure you close Photoshop before installing the plug-in. Once the plug-in is installed, open Photoshop.

Go to Window > Extensions > PugetBench for Photoshop . Enter your license code (if you have one) in the window that pops up, and configure any other settings you’d like.

. Enter your license code (if you have one) in the window that pops up, and configure any other settings you’d like. Click Run Benchmark.

PugetBench will take it from here. Make sure you don’t move the mouse while it runs.

Once the benchmark is complete, your results will pop up in the PugetBench window. They’ll also be uploaded to the public PugetBench database (unless you have a paid version). On this page, you can compare your results to those that other PCs have gotten. Each system has an overall score as well as specific scores for GPU and filter tasks.