If you’re interested in recording audio on your MacBook, there are all kinds of ways to do it. There are a number of third-party apps that can record your voice, but macOS also offers several tools that you can use with no installation required.

Before you start recording, make sure whatever mic you’re using is on, connected, and working. The MacBook’s built-in microphones can record as well, but an external microphone may offer better quality.

How to record audio on a MacBook using QuickTime Player

Literally all you do is click that button.

Open QuickTime Player.

Click File > New Audio Recording .

. Click the record button (it’s the red circle in the middle of the window) to start recording, and click it again to…

