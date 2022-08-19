How to prepare for the Genshin Impact 3.0 update

Genshin Impact’s Sumeru update is just around the corner. The giant 3.0 patch, which launches in evening on Aug. 23, will add a new region, a new elemental power based on grass called Dendro, and cute new characters. The already giant open world of the game is about to get even bigger. And in the lead-up there’s plenty to do, including story quests, mainline quests, building characters, and exploring Teyvat.

While there can be an overwhelming amount of content to parse through, we want to make it a little easier to get ready for the big update. So we’ve created a list of ways to help players prepare. This advice is meant to cater to people at a range of levels, but it will be most helpful to people who haven’t been maxing out and completing all previous content 100%.

This list isn’t one-size-fits-all, but rather a starting point to help spark some ideas and serve as a reminder for some possible tasks you may need to take care of before the patch launches. Also, we won’t tell you to save your Primogems, since you’re always sort of saving them for the next character you want, but we do have our own guide going over how to earn them if you want a good refresher.

Finish the current Archon quests

This might seem obvious, but make sure you finish all the mainline quests before 3.0 launches next week. You will need to complete the mainline Archon quest tied to Inazuma, which concludes with “Act 3: Omnipresence Over Mortals.” In addition to that Archon quest, you will also need to complete the interlude quests in the Chasm, “Requiem of the Echoing Depths” with Dainsleif and the “Perilous Trail” quest with Xiao. Shenhe also has an interlude quest that you may have completed before even finishing Inazuma’s story content, but you should complete it if you haven’t. (For help on completing any of these quests, check out our guides.) There are a decent amount of odds and ends.

The easiest way to make sure you’re all squared away for 3.0 is to go to your quest screen, go to the tab labeled “Archon Quests,” and make sure that it’s completely empty. When the new patch launches, you’ll know the first mainline Sumeru quest is ready when you see a prompt to start “Act 1: Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark,” the name of the first act of the new Archon quest line.

Complete miscellaneous story content

Image: Hoyoverse

We don’t really know who is going to show up in the new storylines outside of Sumeru characters like Collei, Tighnari, and Dori. Since it’s happened in previous quests, it’s possible that new time-restricted events or other quests might bring back characters from past regions.

To be prepared for this possibility, be sure to clear up your quest log as much as possible. Prioritize quests that use playable characters so that if they do make an appearance, you don’t have Zhongli, Amber, or some other character tied up in some age-old quest that you technically started, but forgot about. That way, you won’t get the cursed reminder window saying you can’t proceed because your character is off doing something else.

Craft portable waypoints to help exploration

If you’re like me and neglected your reputation levels in the various regions, I highly recommend going back and doing the commissions and bounties needed to level up your reputation level in each city. In particular, I would focus on getting Mondstadt to at least level 6. This way, you can get the recipe to craft portable waypoints, which help with exploring. If you find a point at a high altitude you want to use as a returning point to fly from place to place, you can plop a waypoint down wherever you want.

Build up that stamina

If you haven’t done so already, you should consider leveling up the Statues of the Seven in each region by gathering the regional collectible item. By collecting the Anemoculus, Geoculus, and Electroculus and worshiping the statues, you can level up your stamina, which will make it easier to explore Sumeru by extending the time you can climb and how long you can run. I find gathering these items relaxing, plus it gives me an excuse to grab chests as I run around. I’d recommend starting with Mondstadt since there are only 65 Anemoculus in total to collect and it’ll give you a good stamina boost.

Stock up on resin

This is pretty straightforward: Keep some Fragile Resin stocked up or create some Condensed Resin so that you can run new bosses and domains plenty of times. This particularly applies if you have a character you’ll want to Wish for and build later, since you’ll want to run bosses enough to get Ascension materials.

Honestly? Take some time off if you can

Image: Hoyoverse via The Hamden Journal

Don’t sweat the details on completing everything. I noticed a lot of members of the community talking about burnout with Genshin and saying that they didn’t even have the energy to finish, or struggled to finish the latest series of event quests in the Golden Apple Archipelago, and that’s OK! There has been, and will likely continue to be, a lot of content. It can be refreshing to take a break if the game starts feeling like a chore rather than something you genuinely enjoy.

This guide is here so that you have ideas for what to do, but it doesn’t need to be a comprehensive to-do list. Focus your efforts with the kind of play you most enjoy — explore some more if you like exploring, build some Pyro characters if you like grinding domains and bosses, but most importantly do what makes you happy in the game. You don’t need to be intense to enjoy the new storylines and new regions when they come!