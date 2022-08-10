How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and everything else announced at Unpacked 2022

Samsung’s Unpacked event today was chock full of new product announcements, and fans of the companies foldables have a lot to check out. The company showed off the new Galaxy Z Fold 4, its new flagship folding smartphone that starts at a whopping $1,799, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the successor to last year’s Z Flip 3. Samsung’s wearable lineup has a couple new members as well — the Galaxy Watch 5 is the company’s newest smartphone, and it’s complemented by the rugged, outdoor-ready Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. And to round things out, Samsung introduces a new pair of wireless earbuds in the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Here’s how you can pre-order the Samsun Galaxy Z Fold 4 as well as everything else announced at Unpacked 2022.

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available for pre-order today with starting price of $1,799. It will be more widely available on August 26th. Those who pre-order through August 25th will receive a free storage upgrade, a Standing Cover with Pen case and a $100 Samsung credit.

While Samsung didn’t reinvent its flagship foldable for 2022, it did make some meaningful updates to the Z Fold 4. It has a more refined design with slimmer bezels and a thinner hinge, plus its more lightweight than last year’s model. All of this should make the Z Fold 4 easier to use with one hand.

Samsung upped the durability of the main 7.6-inch, 120Hz screen, and it now has an updated taskbar which should make it easier to drag and drop apps to different parts of the display. The company also made it easier to swipe and navigate, so you could treat the Z Fold 4 like a touchscreen PC or tablet. The main screen also now supports Samsung’s S Pen, so you can take notes, doodle and mark up documents more easily on the go.

You’ll also find S-series cameras on the Z fold 4 now, too. The new foldable has a 10-megapixel telephoto lens, a 50MP wide shooter and a 12MP ultrawide camera, with all three collected vertically on the top-left corner of the phone’s back. Inside the Z Fold 4 is a 4,400 mAh battery that supports fast charging, so you’ll get up to a 50 percent increase in just 30 minutes of charge time. The 5G-capable phone runs on Snapdragon’s 8+ Gen1 chip and it’ll come with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available for pre-order today with a starting price of $999. It will be more widely available on August 26th. Those who pre-order through August 25th will get a free storage upgrade and a Silicone Ring Case or Strap Case.

Similarly to the Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has been refined with a slimmer design overall and a 45 percent stronger main screen. Samsung seems to want to address the questions many users have about the durability of foldable phones by focusing on making its new devices this year as strong as possible (but we’ll have to put them through their paces to see how successful the company was).

Samsung claims to have made the cover screen, the narrow display on the Z Flip 4 that’s visible when the handset is folded, more useful this year. It supports quick replies, setting changes, Samsung Pay, a new SmartThings widget and custom clock designs. It also has an updated Quick Shot feature, which lets you take photos and start shoot videos directly from the cover screen. The company also upgraded the Z Flip 4’s cameras: you’re now getting a 12MP ultrawide lens along with a 12MP wide shooter with improved stabilization, tracking and nighttime photography.

The Z Flip 4 runs on a 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and it has a 3,700 mAh battery inside that supports fast charging just like the Z fold 4 does. Along with 5G support, it’ll come with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 5 is available for pre-order today with starting price of $279. It’ll be widely available on August 26th. It will come in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm, with Bluetooth and LTE versions of each. Those who pre-order through August 25th are eligible to receive a free wireless charger duo.

Samsung’s latest wearable looks a little sleeker than the Galaxy Watch 4, plus it has a reshaped back portion that allows for greater skin contact. This means wearers will get better results when taking things like heart rate measurements, blood oxygen readings, ECGs and more. Along with an IP68 durability rating and 5ATM of water resistance, the Watch 5 series uses sapphire crystal glass on its display, which will better protect it against scratches.

In addition to making some subtle exterior changes, Samsung upgraded some of the features of the Galaxy Watch 5. Key among them is the wearable’s sleep tracking capabilities — now, the Watch 5 has a more advanced sleep coach, which uses breathing and heart rate data to provide you more information about how you slept in any given night. You’ll learn not only how much time you spent asleep, but also sleep stages, blood oxygen levels, time spent snoring and more. And since the watch runs on Google’s WearOS, you’ll get all of the existing features you’d expect, including voice navigation with Google Maps and more.

Samsung hasn’t provided an estimated battery life for the Galaxy Watch 5 yet, but it did share that it increased the battery capacity by 15 percent in these new models. The Watch 5 also has built-in GPS and NFC for Samsung Pay.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is available for pre-order today with starting price of $449. It’ll be widely available on August 26th. It’s only available in the 45mm size, with Bluetooth and LTE versions available. Those who pre-order through August 25th are eligible to receive a free wireless charger duo.

As the name suggests, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a step up from the standard model. Samsung designed this to be a more rugged smartwatch, capable of keeping up with hikers, mountain bikers, adventurers and the like. It has most of the same features as the regular Watch 5, but it adds a titanium case and a massive 590 mAh battery, which is a 60-percent larger cell than the one in the Galaxy Watch 4. Otherwise, it has s sapphire crystal glass display, IP68 and 5ATM durability ratings,built-in GPS and NFC and more.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Samsung

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are available for pre-order today and will cost $229. They will be more widely available on August 26th. Those who pre-order can receive a free wireless charger.

The successors to last year’s Galaxy Buds Pro now support 24bit hi-fi audio, and they have a 15-percent smaller design. These ANC wireless earbuds now support auto switch, which lets you swap between Galaxy devices and even Samsung TVs while using the buds, and SmartThings Find, which will help you find them if you misplace them. There’s also a new “voice detect” feature which will sense when you’re speaking and automatically switch into ambient sound mode and lower the volume so you can hear whomever you’re talking to.

