How to play Netflix’s mobile games

You can play a surprising number of great mobile games using a Netflix subscription; Into The Breach, Poinpy, and Before Your Eyes among them. It’s just not something that a majority of Netflix users are doing, according to new data from analytics company Apptopia and published in CNBC. Netflix has 221 million subscribers, which means despite being played by only 1% of the user base, games do still get an average of 1.7 million daily users, CNBC said, and have been downloaded 23.3 million times. Here’s a quick guide to get all the value from your Netflix subscription, including those video games.

If you’re someone who only watches Netflix on your TV, you might not even know that Netflix has games. Even on the phone app, it’s not exactly in a prominent spot, which is a shame, because games like Before Your Eyes, Poinpy, and plenty others are worth giving a go.

On both Apple iOS devices and Android phones, you have to download the Netflix app first.

Image: Netflix via The Hamden Journal

Open the Netflix app and scroll down to the Netflix Games section. Scroll through games and find one you’d like to play. Click the game tile and its Netflix Games page will open. Click the “Get Game” button and your respective app store will open — either the Apple app store or Google Play. You’ll use this app store like normal to download said game, so click on the download button.

You will find it once again in the Netflix Games section of the app. The games will also be added to your home screen (unless you’ve opted out of that feature on your device).

On both iOS and Android, you can open the respective app stores and search directly for Netflix Games there, too. If you’re not already signed into Netflix, you’ll be prompted to sign in before playing.

Even more games are on the way for Netflix, which has 26 titles listed as part of its subscription service so far. The stated goal is 50 games by the end of 2022, including original games and ones based off its properties, like the upcoming The Queen’s Gambit chess simulator. This year, Netflix has acquired three indie studios to help bolster its roster of titles: Boss Fight Entertainment, Oxenfree developer Night School Studio, and Next Games.