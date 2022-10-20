How to make green text messages easier to read on iPhone

By default, any texts you send to a device that doesn’t have iMessage turned on show up as a harsh, bright green bubble. It’s a very obvious signal that you aren’t texting somebody with an Apple device and losing out on things like smoother group chats and snazzy message effects. Frankly, those green texts can also be difficult to parse, something Google has pointed out on its “Get the Message” website.

To make green texts more readable, you’ll have to dive a bit into your iPhone’s settings, but the option is easy to turn on once you know where to look. Here’s how to do it:

Then hop on over to the Messages app and find the last conversation where you sent texts instead of iMessages. Instead of the neon green, your messages will be a darker forest green, and in my opinion, it looks way better.

Curiously, while writing this article, the normal and changed colors appeared in the same thread for me, which helps illustrate the differences. (Yes, this is my first variation of the joke I ended up using for our lead image.) Screenshot by Jay Peters / The The Hamden Journal