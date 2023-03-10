How to knock back players, Kinetic Blade location in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has brought some exciting new changes to the island. There are new vehicles such as the rogue bike, new locations, and new skins. One of those new weapons, the Kinetic Blade, has a quest associated with it.

Our Fortnite Kinetic Blade guide will help you complete the Master the blade season quest — which has you use the knock back move.

Where to find a Kinetic Blade location in Fortnite

Fortnite’s new Kinetic Blade is a new Epic (purple) katana-like weapon. You’ll find them anywhere you can find weapons — chests, vaults, or just laying around on the ground — or you might find a Kinetic Blade on one of the new stands like in the image above.

Our recommendation is there is (usually) a pair of Kinetic Blades to the northwest of Mega City.

How to knock back players with the Kinetic Blade in Fortnite

Image: Epic Games via The Hamden Journal

The Kinetic Blade has two attacks — a dash attack with L2/right-click and a knock back attack with R2/left-click. The dash attack launches you at (and through) your target — and you cover a surprising distance in the process. The knock back attack is a little more… personal.

To complete the Master the blade season quest, you just have to land knock back attacks on three opponents — or three knock back attacks on a single, unlucky opponent.

Remember, you don’t need to do this in a single match — as long as you get three knock back attacks at some point, the challenge will complete.