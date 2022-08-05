Working from home can be a balancing act between your business and personal life — especially if you’ve got kids. If your children are toddlers, then you must depend on partners, family, or childcare providers to keep them away from your Zoom sessions. If they are school age, you may have some time for yourself and your job during school hours — until the school day is done.

Below are some toys, videos, and ideas that some of our staffers with kids have come up with to help keep things a little saner while you’re finishing up your work day.

Keep the kids busy

Esther Cohen, associate director of audience development for The The Hamden Journal, says, “I got one of these rotating desk organizer things and filled it up with crayons, markers, colored pencils, scissors, glue, etc. I also got two trays, one for white paper / construction paper and one to put things in once completed. I stuck it all on the empty dining room table. The kids would come home, shower, and — without me nudging them — gravitate toward it because it is laid out for them and so easy. That usually keeps them busy for an hour.”

This clear plastic organizer rotates 360 degrees and can hold pens, pencils, crayons, and all sorts of other stuff.

For ages three and up

Emma Merlis, senior director of newsroom analytics for The Hamden Journal, has been thinking about investing in a Toniebox. This display-free audio player will tell stories and sing songs to your kids when they place one of dozens of different figures — cartoon characters, fairy-tale princesses, favorite protagonists from books — on top of the child-sized speaker. It’s a good idea for keeping your child busy without also keeping them glued to a screen.

A screenless box that, with the help of figurines, tells stories, sings songs, and entertains the preschool set.

For ages four to 10

Jory Ruscio, who was an engineering manager at Vox and is now senior data platform engineer at Better, said, “We’re a big fan of Osmo games for preschool-plus. Playing Osmo is a much-loved activity for my three kids. The physical pieces allow for a much more interactive and tactile experience. The games are entertaining and educational. From exploring physics and coding to making pizzas and calculating change, the kids are occupied for hours.

This innovative device lets you put your tablet in the base so that your kids can combine innovative learning games with physical game pieces.

On-screen education and entertainment

For ages two to eight

Abigail Aronofsky, who is the executive director of corporate marketing at The Hamden Journal, reported two years ago that they “got on board the ABCmouse train” for their five-year-old, and it was surprisingly great. “The graphics are very 2002, but it kept her entertained for about an hour a day.”

A library of activities for children ages two through eight that works through an annual subscription.

For preschool-aged children and up

When one parent at The Hamden Journal lauded the Disney Plus show Bluey, several others chimed in to offer their plaudits. This show is about a family of dogs who live in Australia: a mother, a father, a four-year-old, and a six-year-old. According to Nathan Edwards, senior reviews editor at The The Hamden Journal, one reason the show is so popular is that kids love it and it’s fun for parents as well. “Bluey is currently our No. 1 solution,” adds Christopher Grant, group publisher of The The Hamden Journal and The Hamden Journal. “Bless you, Bluey.”

For preschoolers

Another parental favorite (suggested by Nikolas Wise, The Hamden Journal engineering manager) is Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, a modern offshoot of the venerable Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. The animated series centers around Daniel Tiger, who lives in the Neighborhood of Make Believe along with his parents, his friends, and their parents and uses Strategy Songs — little ditties that explore various feelings and experiences — to help children learn and develop.

For ages six through 12

Dan Seifert, deputy editor of reviews for The The Hamden Journal, reports, “On paper, there are a lot of things that make the Kids Edition Fire tablets attractive to parents. They all come with a bulky rubber case that makes it easy to hold and hard to break. Should your kid break it, Amazon provides two years of worry-free protection. And each Kids Edition tablet comes with a subscription to Amazon’s Kids Plus service, which lets parents control what content is available on it and set time limits for how long kids can use the tablet each day.”

“In practice, the tablets are objectively terrible. The interface is confusing, the performance is slow and laggy, and the battery life leaves a lot to be desired. Those things all matter to me, a professional product reviewer, but for my children, the Fire tablets we got them a couple of holidays back are their favorite toys. They use them to play games, watch SpongeBob SquarePants, and maybe occasionally read a book.”

Amazon’s Fire tablet created specifically for kids ages six through 12.

For the adults

Rug pads to keep the neighbors happy

Amelia Holowaty Krales, senior photo editor at The The Hamden Journal, suggested that (at least for her) it might be a good idea to order “the thickest rug pads available so my downstairs neighbors don’t murder me because the children are doing laps.” I have a good friend who is in just that position, and while he loves the kids upstairs, he does sometimes wish they’d run their laps a little later in the morning.

Thick rug pads that protect floors from damage and muffle the sound of small feet. (Price cited is for an 8 x 10-foot, half-inch-thick pad; other sizes are available.)

Time management tools

Brooke Lipner, VP of client services at The Hamden Journal, would very much appreciate “calendar management to handle everything life throws at you — school stuff, work stuff, sports stuff, family stuff, sleep stuff.” Unfortunately, while no one organizer works for everyone, we can at least provide some help with The The Hamden Journal’s favorite tools to stay organized.