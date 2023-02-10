How to get Alohomora and pick locks in Hogwarts Legacy

Alohomora is essential to unlock in Hogwarts Legacy as it lets you pick locks around Hogwarts and the surrounding areas.

During the early portions of Hogwarts Legacy, many annoying locks that you can’t open will be shoved into your face, but you’ll finally learn Alohomora as part of the main story.

This is one of dozens of spells in Hogwarts Legacy – and you can view all spells available in our dedicated guide.

How to unlock Alohomora in Hogwarts Legacy

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

To learn Alohomora in Hogwarts Legacy, you need to reach the main story quest “The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament,” which can take as little as three to five hours depending on how fast you’re progressing through the quests.

When it’s available, meet the caretaker, Gladwin Moon, near the Grand Staircase’s floo flame to start the quest. During the quest, you’ll be tasked with finding Demiguise moons and getting rid of the statues for him because he is very afraid of them. He’ll teach you Alohomora to get you into the faculty tower in order to collect a few Demiguise moons.

How to pick locks in Hogwarts Legacy

Unlocking a lock in Hogwarts Legacy follows your typical lockpicking minigame in most RPGs. Rotate the green and red lights until their respective gears start spinning, which is how you’ll know the lights are in the right spot. The outer green ring contains the green light, which corresponds to the bottom right gear. While the inner red ring contains the red light that corresponds to the inner gear.

A tip to quickly complete the lockpicking minigame is that the correct spot for the lights can only be at the cardinal and intercardinal positions or every 45 degrees. Don’t waste your time checking the spaces in between, and rotate your lights to these positions. Check out the image below to see the possible light locations.

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

How to unlock level two and level three locks?

To lock pick level two and level three locks, you’ll need to find Demiguise statues and collect more Demiguise moons. Keep in mind that Demiguise moons can only be collected at night.

Level Two — Bring Gladwin Moon nine Demiguise moons .

— Bring Gladwin Moon . Level Three — Bring Gladwin Moon thirteen Demiguise moons.

Locked doors aren’t the only environmental obstacles you’ll face in Hogwarts Legacy – with eye chests and Arithmancy door puzzles also standing in your way.