How to get a Stadia refund

Stadia will remain operational until January 18th, and you’ll continue to have access to your games until then, giving you the opportunity to transfer progress and tie up other loose ends. However, Google has disabled the Stadia storefront, so you won’t have the ability to make any additional purchases.

If you purchased any of the following hardware through the Google Store or made any game purchases or in-game transactions in the Stadia Store, you can expect a full refund:

While Google hasn’t provided an exact timeline as to when you can expect a refund, it expects to have addressed the majority of refunds by mid-January 2023.

Currently, the only exception to these refund policies are payments made toward a Stadia Pro subscription. Any current subscribers will continue to have access to their games without any additional charge.

According to Google’s official FAQ regarding the announcement of Stadia’s shutdown, most users will have their original payment method refunded for the amount of their purchase. You don’t have to return your hardware to Google to be eligible, but you’ll be contacted through the email associated with your Stadia account if further steps are required.

The process may differ slightly based on where you live and the payment method you originally used, but Google will have additional details available in the coming months. Right now, we’d recommend checking your inbox and making sure that Stadia emails aren’t blacklisted so you don’t miss out on any important updates.