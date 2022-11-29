How to find your Apple Music Replay

I am a devoted Apple Music user, and you will pry the service out of my cold, dead hands. Still, I’ve spent the past few Decembers incredibly jealous of the sea of Spotify rewinds that populated my friends’ social media profiles.

Sure, Apple has always had ways to see your most-played songs over given periods of time. But it hasn’t had anything nearly as comprehensive or interesting as what Spotify puts out — at least, until this year.

I wouldn’t go so far as to say that Replay, Apple Music’s new answer to Spotify Wrapped, is quite the same as its time-honored competitor. Still, it shows you the basics — your top artists, your top songs, stuff like that.

Here’s how to get it up and running.

You are supposed to be able to do this from the Apple Music iOS app. To do that:

Unfortunately, this has errored out every time I’ve tried it. But who knows — you might have better luck.

What has worked for me is going directly from my browser: