How to fast-forward through a TikTok video

TikTok videos aren’t what you would call long, but sometimes you might want to skip a few seconds ahead — especially now that the videos can be up to 10 minutes long. Or you may have a favorite moment that you want to replay over and over and over. Either way, TikTok has a way to go forward and back on its videos.

When you’re playing a TikTok video, look at the bottom of the video for a faint white line. You will probably not see it in all videos; after some experimenting, I found that I was mainly finding it in the longer videos. If you do see it, then you can use it to go forward and back:

You should also see a slightly thicker white line progress as the video progresses.

Touch the thicker white line and it will highlight, with a dot at the end indicating how far you are in the video.

Press the dot and use it to move the video ahead or back.

