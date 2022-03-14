How to enable cross-save with your Destiny 2 data

If you’re playing Destiny 2 on more than one platform, enabling cross-save allows you to maintain your progression regardless of which platform you’re playing on, meaning you can finally move your Guardians, with all of their loot, to a different platform and freely jump between console and PC at your leisure. Here’s how to do it, whether you want to transfer your account data between a PC and console or vice-versa.

First, there are a few important disclaimers to keep in mind before you go through with activating cross-save for your account:

While the free-to-play release of Destiny 2, called Destiny 2: New Light, means you don’t have to purchase multiple copies of the base game to play on different platforms, you will need to purchase duplicate copies of expansion-based content. The restricted content includes exotic weapons and armor, location-specific loot pools, raids, and dungeons.

What is and isn’t included as part of Destiny 2’s free content is often pretty muddled. However, not paying is still an option and allows you to engage with seasonal stories and events, as well as PvP content and world loot pools.

Additionally, any Silver (Destiny 2’s paid in-game currency) that you’ve previously purchased will remain locked to your original platform and won’t be transferable. So you may want to redeem your Silver before porting your saved data.

If you already play Destiny 2 on two platforms, activating cross-save means that the Guardians on one of those platforms will be overwritten. However, Bungie says in its FAQ that cross-save can be disabled if you want to get your old characters back. If you do disable cross-save, you’ll have to wait 90 days before you can reactivate it.

How to enable cross-save

Head to Bungie’s Cross-Save sign-in page. You’ll first want to sign in with the platform that you have your main Destiny 2 (with your favorite Guardians) data tied to, whether it’s PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, or Stadia.

After that, sign in to the account on the platform(s) to which you want to extend your account. For example, if you’re starting with a PSN and adding an Xbox Live account, you’ll sign in to your PlayStation account first, then your Xbox account.

Regardless of which platform you’re shifting from and to, Bungie does its due diligence by asking you several times if you really want to go through with enabling cross-save. It also asks you to agree to terms that outline what Bungie is going to be doing with your data and affirm that you’re giving the company the right to do so.

Shortly after agreeing, you’ll be able to access your account from the new platforms, assuming you’ve purchased Destiny 2 to play on them. When you log into your Bungie account online, you’ll easily be able to see which platforms have access to which content. chaBungie provides handy links on its site to where you can repurchase the expansions and season passes.

Update March 13th, 2021, 5:30PM ET: This article was originally published on August 22nd, 2019, and has been updated to adjust for changes in the game.