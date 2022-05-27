How to change the wake word on an Echo speaker or smart display

If you’re getting tired of saying “Alexa” to get your smart speaker’s attention, or if Amazon’s voice assistant keeps thinking you’ve called on it when you haven’t, it might be time to try a new name.

Perhaps you’d prefer to invoke the capabilities of the assistant with the word “Computer,” and mimic life on the Starship Enterprise from the comfort of your home. Or maybe you’re one of the parents of the 6,000 babies who were named Alexa in 2015 before the AI was a household name (a number that unsurprisingly plummeted to 1,900 by 2019).

Either way, it’s simple to change the Amazon voice assistant’s wake word, and there are a few different words to choose from. Here’s a look at how you can evict Alexa in favor of a new wake word.

You can change the wake word of any Echo speaker or smart display from “Alexa” to “Ziggy,” “Echo,” “Amazon,” or “Computer” for free. (Note: If you are using a third-party device with Alexa built in, you may not have the option to change the wake word.)

Open the Alexa app and tap Devices

Select Echo & Alexa from the top row of icons

from the top row of icons Choose the device you want to change the name for. You need to change it individually on each Echo speaker or display.

Tap the Settings icon in the top right-hand corner, scroll down, and select Wake Word.

Choose your new wake word. (As mentioned before, your options include Amazon, Computer, Echo, or Ziggy.)

The update will take a few moments; then, you can start using the new wake word.

You can also opt for a celebrity wake word, which will change Alexa’s voice. Current options include Hey Samuel (Samuel L. Jackson), Hey Shaq (Shaquille O’Neal), and Hey Melissa (Melissa McCarthy). These cost $4.99 to enable. See our guide on How to change Alexa’s voice for more on this.

You can change the wake word directly on your Echo device using voice commands.

Say “Alexa, change your wake word.”

Alexa will say “OK, you can choose from Amazon, Computer, Echo, or Ziggy — which of these do you like?”

Say “Computer” (or whichever word you want).

Alexa will say “OK, you can call me ‘Computer’ on this device in a few seconds.”

If you have an Echo Show, you can also use the touchscreen to change the wake word.

Swipe from the top of the screen

Select Settings

Scroll down and choose Device Options

Choose Wake Word

Select the option you want to use on this device

Later this year, Amazon is launching a Hey Disney custom voice assistant. This will be a paid skill unless you are staying at a Disney Resort. No price has been announced, nor has the exact launch date.

The custom voice assistant will live alongside Alexa and be able to help with specific Disney Resort questions as well as provide jokes, fun facts, and over 1,000 “magical interactions” presented by Disney characters, according to Amazon. You can sign up here to be notified when it goes live.