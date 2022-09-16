How to add Apple Home widgets to your lock screen in iOS 16

Apple Home app widgets can now be on your lock screen in iOS16. | Samar Haddad / The The Hamden Journal

With the launch of iOS 16 this week, Apple also released an all-new Home app for its HomeKit smart home platform. And now, you can put a shortcut to that Home app directly on your lock screen, thanks to the new lock screen widgets feature.

These Home widgets also provide glanceable info about the status of your home, including how many lights are on, the temperature or humidity inside, and whether your alarm system is armed or your door is locked.

You can add up to four Home widgets to your lock screen; they will show up in the lower shelf below the clock. There are two widget sizes: double and single, and they aren’t interactive — you can’t lock your door or turn your lights off directly from them. Instead, tapping on a Home widget…

