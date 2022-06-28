How Creators Get Paid Online

The internet has made it easier than ever for artists to get their work in front of a large audience — the trick is making that a viable career. This collection of stories explores how creatives from various disciplines are utilizing platforms like Twitch, TikTok, Etsy, and others to turn their passions into something sustainable. That could mean resurrecting centuries-old blacksmithing techniques on YouTube or building a new kind of crowdfunding platform. Or it could involve becoming an expert at designing immersive Fortnite worlds. Whatever the project, these creatives are finding ways to get paid.