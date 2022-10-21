House of the Dragon’s season finale has leaked online, and HBO isn’t happy

House of the Dragon’s season finale is apparently following in Game of Thrones’ footsteps, leaking onto the internet a few days before it was meant to air. In a statement given to IGN and Variety, HBO says it’s “disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show” and is “aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet.”

For fans, this could mean that spoilers will be floating around social media — though a colleague who watches the show tells me that’s not necessarily a new thing, given that it’s hewn pretty close to its source material, George R. R. Martin’s Fire and Blood. Still, it’s easier to avoid a Game of Thrones wiki than someone tweeting about something that happens in the show, so stay wary if you want to go into the episode fresh.