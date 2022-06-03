Horizon Forbidden West update adds new game plus, ultra-hard difficulty

Horizon Forbidden West now includes a new game plus mode. Guerrilla Games announced the addition on Thursday, also listing complete patch notes on Reddit.

The new game plus mode is accessed from inside Aloy’s home base. It makes a save of player’s current game, allowing them to continue at the previously selected difficulty with all of their stats and inventory items in place. The update also offers a new ultra-hard mode.

Additional key features included in the patch is the ability to reset skills within the menu; a new “transmog” setting to alter the look of Aloy’s outfits while retaining their special abilities; new weapons, dyes, and face paints; and a new set of trophies.

Horizon Forbidden West was released to positive reviews in February. It tells the story of main character Aloy’s quest in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by climate change and malevolent AI. In our review, The Hamden Journal’s Nicole Clark called it “a beautiful and densely packed world [and] a journey I won’t walk away from anytime soon.”

Thursday’s announcement was accompanied by the first trailer for Horizon Call of the Mountain, a virtual reality game set in the Horizon universe. It will be a launch title for the PlayStation VR2 headset, which does not yet have a release date.