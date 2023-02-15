‘Horizon Forbidden West’ is coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium on February 21st

Sony has revealed the games it’s bringing to the Extra and Premium tiers this month and the latest slate of additions is a doozy. The obvious headliner is , one of the few major first-party PS5 games to date. to Horizon Zero Dawn debuted a year ago and it was one of the top 10 best-selling games of 2022 in the US, (not accounting for digital sales on Switch and Xbox). Both the PS4 and PS5 versions will be available for subscribers to snag.

It’s a pretty long game — the main story alone clocks in at . Still, PS Plus Extra and Premium members will have plenty of time to play through Aloy’s latest big adventure before the PS5-only Burning Shores expansion .

The rest of the February lineup is nothing to sniff at either. You’ll soon be able to check out PS4 and PS5 versions of The Quarry, Outriders, Bandai Namco’s action RPG Scarlet Nexus, The Forgotten City and at no extra cost if you have an Extra or Premium subscription. The PS4 versions of , Tekken 7, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Earth Defense Force 5, Oninaki, Lost Sphear and I am Setsuna will be available as well.

That’s not all as Premium subscribers will gain access to PlayStation 1 titles The Legend of Dragoon, Wild Arms 2 and Harvest Moon: Back to Nature with extra features such as up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. The PS4 remake of Destroy All Humans! is on the way to that tier too. All of these games will be available to claim starting on February 21st.

Meanwhile, those on the PS Plus Essential tier can also add a solid batch of games to their library this month. OlliOlli World, Mafia: Definitive Edition, Evil Dead: The Game and Destiny 2: Beyond Light are available to claim until March 6th. On the downside, Sony will , which grants members who have a PS5 access to a whole bunch of PS4 games, on May 9th. Be sure to add those titles to your library before then.