Horizon Forbidden West arrives on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium on February 21st

Sony is bringing Horizon Forbidden West to its PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscription service on February 21st. It’s arriving just a year after it was first released on PS4 and PS5.

PS5 owners who haven’t played Horizon Forbidden West are in for a treat, both visually and in the storyline of the successor to Horizon Zero Dawn. It was one of Sony’s biggest PlayStation games of the year in 2022, with a PS5-exclusive expansion, Burning Shores, set to debut on April 19th.

My colleague Ash Parrish reviewed Horizon Forbidden West and spent more than 60 hours hunting, exploring, crafting, and fighting in a world that’s “easy to get lost in.”

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers will also get access to two horror games next week (The Quarry and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard), alongside the co-op sci-fi shooter Outriders. If those don’t keep you busy, then there’s also the chance to check out Borderlands 3 if you haven’t already or take on some mutants in Scarlet Nexus.

Sony is also adding a bunch of PS4 games to the service, including Tekken 7, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Earth Defense Force 5, Oninaki, Lost Sphear, and I am Setsuna. Both the PS4 and PS5 versions of The Forgotten City will also arrive on February 21st.

There are plenty of great choices this month, and they all arrive just a day before Sony launches its PSVR2 headset for the PS5. Stay tuned for our full review of the PSVR2 real soon.