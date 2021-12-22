Honor’s first foldable smartphone will be the Magic V

Honor has teased the launch of its first foldable smartphone, the Magic V, on Twitter and Weibo. The former Huawei sub-brand called it “Honor’s first foldable flagship,” and said it will be released “soon,” though the company didn’t provide an exact date.

Rumors have been circulating about a possible Honor folding device, particularly after the company applied for the terms “Magic Fold” and “Magic Wing” with China’s trademarking authority. The company’s CEO George Zhao told CNET in 2019 that it was interested in building a folding phone, while its former parent Huawei recently released its third-gen folding device, the Mate X2.

Other details are scant, but a rumor from The Elec stated that an upcoming Honor folding phone would use ultra-thin glass with an 8.03-inch folding display and 6.45-inch exterior screen. If accurate, that means it would be much like Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 3 and not the Galaxy Flip 3. Given that it’s a flagship, it should have a relatively high-end processor and other parts.

Huawei sold Honor in November 2020 in order to “ensure it’s survival,” so Honor has been independent for just over a year now. Unlike with Huawei devices, Google apps are available on Honor smartphones.

Along with Samsung, Huawei and now Honor, Xiaomi, Oppo and Motorola have recently released various types of folding smartphones. Google is also reportedly working on at least one folding Pixel device and recently announced a version of Android designed for tablets and foldables.