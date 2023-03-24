Honkai: Star Rail gets a release date and PlayStation version

Hoyoverse, the creators of the breakout hit Genshin Impact, announced a release date for the company’s next big game, Honkai: Star Rail, as part of a developer’s stream Friday morning. The new sci-fi adventure from Hoyoverse will be released on April 26, on Android, iOS, and Windows PC.

The game is also coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 “soon,” but Hoyoverse did not provide a release date.

Honkai: Star Rail is space fantasy RPG that sports a stunning anime-esque art style. Like its predecessors — Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd — it will be a free-to-play gacha game. The game follows the story of a protagonist called Trailblazer who has embarked on an interstellar trip aboard a space train called the Astral Express.

Unlike Genshin, Star Rail has turn-based content where you can build up to teams of four to fight. The developers tout that the game will have “large maps with maze exploration, puzzle-solving gameplay, and immersive storylines.”

As is typical with Hoyoverse, a huge draw of the game is going to be its characters. Hoyoverse has already introduced several: There is the bubbly and devious healer, Bailu; and Yanqing is a confident young knight with the cutest little updo I’ve seen in a while. We don’t know too much about anyone yet, but there is a sort of vivaciousness to all of them. A trailer from a month ago showed off a bunch of characters running around the city while doing stuff like hanging out and taking selfies.

The developers kicked off pre-registration for the game in February. Players can get all information they need to pre-register for the game, and earn in an in-game bonus at Hoyoverse’s website.