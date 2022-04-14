Honda will retire the hybrid Insight to focus production on its ‘core’ models

The Honda Insight was first released in 1999 and immediately gained a passionate following among car enthusiasts, but was always something of an odd duck in the automaker’s lineup — it was the Civic Hybrid before there was officially a Civic Hybrid. However, the Insight’s days of being the single most fuel efficient gas-powered vehicle on the road that doesn’t plug in are coming to a close. Despite record sales of more than 100,000 electrified vehicles (that’s EVs and hybrids) in 2021, Honda on Thursday announced that it will be sunsetting the venerated Insight this June as the company refocuses production efforts on its “core” hybrid models — the Accord, CR-V and Civic — and continues to migrate towards full EV capacity.

“Hybrid-electric vehicles are effective in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and are a critical pathway toward Honda’s vision for 100% zero-emission vehicle sales in North America by 2040,” said Mamadou Diallo, vice president of Auto Sales at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “Making the volume leader of our core models hybrid-electric will dramatically boost electrified sales in the Honda lineup, a strategy that will be augmented by the arrival of a Civic Hybrid in the future.”

The company notes that the Indiana Auto Plant where the Insight was produced will transition into making the CR-V, CR-V Hybrid and Civic Hatchback. Honda plans to introduce new iterations of the CR-V Hybrid later this year, followed by the Accord Hybrid and “in the future,” the Civic Hybrid.