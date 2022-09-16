Hollow Knight: Silksong will be on PlayStation when it’s released

Hollow Knight: Silksong still doesn’t have a release date, but when it finally does come out it’ll also be on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Sony confirmed on Friday. The game was previously only announced for Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

The original Hollow Knight was available on PlayStation 4, but June’s announcement that Silksong would be on Microsoft Game Pass led some to wonder if that agreement would keep the game from coming to PlayStation. Sony’s confirmation means that isn’t the case.

Hollow Knight: Silksong will follow Hornet after she is captured and taken to a mysterious new kingdom. Players will help her survive and escape the kingdom, finding numerous tools and weapons along the way to unlock new paths in Hollow Knight’s traditional Metroidvania action-adventure style.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is the sequel to 2017’s breakout indie sensation Hollow Knight. Hollow Knight eventually grew from a cult success to a mainstream hit and prompted developer Team Cherry to change plans for DLC into a sequel. But Silksong, which was first announced in 2019, still doesn’t have an official release date, though Team Cherry hopes to have it out before June 2023.