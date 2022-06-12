‘Hollow Knight: Silksong’ is headed to Xbox Game Pass at launch

In addition to the Switch and PC, Hollow Knight: Silksong will be headed to Xbox Game Pass when it launches, Microsoft announced during its showcase event today. And no, we still don’t have a release date for Team Cherry’s long-anticipated sequel (our last preview was from 2019!). There was one availability crumb, though: Xbox corporate vice president Sarah Bond noted that every game at the showcase would be playable within the next 12 months. That’s far from a confirmation, especially for a game with such a lengthy development cycle, but it gives us a bit of hope that we can get hacking and slashing soon.
