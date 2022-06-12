Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to Xbox, and it will be out within the next year

Hollow Knight: Silksong, the sequel to the 2017 indie side-scrolling action platformer Hollow Knight, is coming to Xbox, Microsoft announced during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase on Sunday. It will be available on Xbox Game Pass the day it’s released. While there’s no official release date, Xbox exec Sarah Bond said during the showcase that all of the games shown during the event will be available in the next 12 months. So we at least have a window of time for when we can expect the game. Microsoft also debuted a new trailer with a bunch of new gameplay footage, which you can see at the top of this post.

In addition to letting you play as an entirely different character, Hornet, Silksong has a new world to explore, new enemies to battle, and a new orchestral score. The game will also be available on the Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and Linux.

Silksong developer Team Cherry first revealed the game, which was originally intended to be DLC for Hollow Knight, in February 2019. Silksong made another appearance at E3 in 2019, but we haven’t heard a lot about the game since.

I played through the first Hollow Knight in 2018, and loved exploring its huge map and learning how to overcome the game’s challenging difficulty. I’ve been eagerly anticipating Silksong ever since it was first announced, and I’m looking forward to finally getting my hands on it soon.