Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to PlayStation, too

You’ll play as Hornet, who was featured in Hollow Knight. | Image: Team Cherry

Hollow Knight: Silksong, the long-awaited sequel to the indie action-platformer Hollow Knight, will be coming to PS5 and PS4, according to a Friday tweet from the official PlayStation Twitter account.

We already knew the game was coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC, so it’s good to hear that it will be available on PlayStation, too. But for those of us who have been desperate news about a concrete release date (like me), we still don’t know that; PlayStation only confirmed that the game would be coming to its consoles, not when.

Sharpen your needles – confirming Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to PS5 and PS4 pic.twitter.com/poIclQDfvr — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 16, 2022

Silksong, which features the character Hornet

