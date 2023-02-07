Hogwarts Legacy wand selection and changing wands explained

What’s a witch or wizard without their wand? In Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll start off with a hand-me-down wand, but you’ll soon make your way to Ollivanders to find the right wand for you.

You can keep the wand that chose you, or you can customize your wand’s style, wood, flexibility, length, and core. Keep reading to see all of the options you can choose from, and if your wand affects your in-game strength.

Wand selection in Hogwarts Legacy explained

After arriving at Ollivanders in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll go through a series of wands only to find yourself incompatible with them. Ollivander will find one last wand that is perfect for you.

If you’ve linked your Harry Potter Fan Club and WB Games accounts, as well as your house choice, you’ll be presented with the wand associated with your Harry Potter Fan Club account. If not, you’ll be given a wand with random characteristics.

From here, you can either purchase the wand that chose you, or change the wand’s characteristics before proceeding.

Can you change the wand in Hogwarts Legacy?

Once you have selected and purchased your wand at Ollivanders, you cannot change your wand. You’ll have to create a new character to receive a new wand, so double-check that the one you have is the perfect wand for you.

However, you’ll find wand handles as you play Hogwarts Legacy, which can be used to further customize the appearance of your wand.

What is the best wand selection in Hogwarts Legacy?

Your wand doesn’t have any effect on how strong your character can be in Hogwarts Legacy. It’s purely cosmetic, so create a wand that you’re happy with!

Wand types and differences

Before purchasing your wand, you can change the wand’s style, wood type, length, flexibility, and core.

As mentioned above, these have no impact on the wand’s strength — but there are several lore reasons to choose some styles over others.

Style

There’s a total of eight wand styles in Hogwarts Legacy, with each style having three different variations — resulting in a total of 24 different wand styles. To see all of the wand variations, look through the gallery below.



Wood types

There are 38 different wood types you can choose for your wand in Hogwarts Legacy. Check out this Wizarding World article on wand woods if you’d like to know more about the different wood types and what they show about the user.

Here’s a full list of all of the wand woods in Hogwarts Legacy: Acacia, Alder, Apple, Ash, Aspen, Beech, Blackthorn, Black Walnut, Cedar, Cherry, Chestnut, Cypress, Dogwood, Ebony, Elder, Elm, English Oak, Fir, Hawthorn, Hazel, Holly, Hornbeam, Larch, Laurel, Maple, Pear, Pine, Poplar, Red Oak, Redwood, Rowan, Silver Lime, Spruce, Sycamore, Vine, Walnut, Willow, and Yew.

Wand length

Your wand can be anywhere from 9 1⁄ 2 inches to 14 1⁄ 2 inches long, with increments every quarter inch. To know more about what the length of your wand says about you, check out the Wizarding World article on wand length.

Flexibility

There are 19 different flexibility options to choose from in Hogwarts Legacy. Your wand can be anywhere from quite bendy to unyielding. To learn more about your wand’s flexibility, check out the Wizarding World article on wand flexibility.

Core

Ollivanders wand shop uses three different cores — dragon heartstring, unicorn hair, and phoenix feather. From a lore standpoint, your wand core can affect the strength and range of your magic. See which core best suits your needs in this Wizarding World article on wand cores.