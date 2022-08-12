Hogwarts Legacy, the Harry Potter prequel game, is delayed again

Hogwarts Legacy, the Harry Potter prequel game, has been delayed a second time according to a tweet from the game’s official Twitter account.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. pic.twitter.com/zh0EsOvDb7 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) August 12, 2022

This delay pushes the game from its 2022 launch date to February 10th, 2023. Back in January of last year, developer Portkey Games stated that the delay was to ensure the game received “the time it needs.” Today’s statement echoes that sentiment as the developers are once again saying the game needs more time.

Anyway, in other news, and for no reason at all, I hear Two Point Campus is actually pretty good. There’s also the recent Sims 4 expansion High School Years (which was accompanied by a fairly robust and inclusive sexuality update.) Oh! There’s also The Sims 4: Realm of Magic expansion pack, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses if you want a bit of extra action and fantasy (you turn into a dragon!) in your school days video game. While we’re at it, I’m going to throw in Persona 5 Royal because it’s fantastic and it absolutely counts as a school sim.

Nope, no reason at all to include some games that’ll scratch the “video game set in a school” itch, if putting money in the pockets of an anti-trans misogynist that occasionally moonlights as an author hellbent on tanking the last 20 years of goodwill her books have earned leaves a bad taste in your mouth.

Nope, no reason at all.