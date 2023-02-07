Hogwarts Legacy sorting quiz: How to choose houses

Just like in the Harry Potter books and movies, you can choose your house in Hogwarts Legacy through a Sorting Hat quiz.

For the uninitiated, the four Hogwarts houses are Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff. Gryffindors are brave and daring, Slytherins are cunning and ambitious, Ravenclaws are eccentric and intelligent, and Hufflepuffs are trustworthy and hardworking.

However, like the characters of the series, your house doesn’t define you. For instance, Hermione Granger is seen as one of the most intelligent students at Hogwarts, yet she is a Gryffindor and not a Ravenclaw.

By understanding how Hogwarts Legacy’s sorting quiz works — or by using the account link feature before playing — you can end up in the house of your choosing.

How house sorting works in Hogwarts Legacy

Soon after the start of the game, you’ll arrive at Hogwarts just in time for the Sorting Ceremony. There are two different ways you can be sorted into your house.

You can either take a very short in-game quiz, or you can link your Harry Potter Fan Club and WB Games accounts for a more personal house selection. Whichever method you decide to use, you can influence the Sorting Hat’s decision.

Once you arrive to the Sorting Ceremony after the tutorial, you’ll sit at the front of the Great Hall, and Professor Weasley will place the Sorting Hat atop your head.

From here, you’ll be given two prompts where you must make a choice.

‘I can’t wait to start classes’ or ‘I can’t wait to explore’ quiz question difference

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

First, the Sorting Hat says, “You come here with preferences and preconceptions — certain expectations.”

“I can’t wait to start classes.”

“I can’t wait to explore.”

Your answer here will not affect your house selection at all, so feel free to choose either option.

How to get Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, or Slytherin in Hogwarts Legacy

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

Next, the Sorting Hat says, “Hmm. I wonder. Hmm. I detect something in you. A certain sense of — hmm — what is it?”

This question is the only question that will affect which house you’re sorted into. Fans of the series might already know which option will lead to which house, but we’ve placed the resulting house in parentheses just in case:

Daring. ( Gryffindor )

) Curiosity. ( Ravenclaw )

) Loyalty. ( Hufflepuff )

) Ambition. (Slytherin)

If you’re not happy with the house you’ve been sorted into, you can choose whichever house you’d like to join.

Note that if you have linked your accounts, you won’t get this choice, since you will have done the quiz already. Instead, you’ll only be given the “start classes”/”explore” question, which has no bearing on the house sorting outcome.

Can you change your house in Hogwarts Legacy?

If you’re not happy with the house you’ve been sorted into based on the quiz, you’re given one more chance to select a house that you like. This decision is final, so make sure you’re happy with it before continuing!

This is the same with your wand, once you reach that point in the story later.

House differences and limitations in Hogwarts Legacy

The house you’re sorted into will change some things in Hogwarts Legacy, but it will not change the overarching story. Your Hogwarts house will determine the following:

common room

clothing cosmetics

You don’t spend much time in your house’s common room, but if that factors into your decision, you can see what each common room looks like in the video playlist below, courtesy of the official Hogwarts Legacy YouTube channel:

As for clothing, your robes and outfit will feature your house’s colors and insignias. If you want to wear clothes of a specific color, such as red, blue, yellow, or green, take that into consideration when choosing a house.

There are also a bunch of clothing options in Hogwarts Legacy that don’t feature your house at all, so you can always choose to wear something else.

Your house will not affect your relationships, gameplay, or story. If the limitations above don’t bother you, feel free to choose any house.