Hogwarts Legacy: ‘Solved by the Bell’ side quest walkthrough

If you find yourself in Henrietta’s Hideaway in Hogwarts Legacy, you may come across a Musical Map which shows a hidden treasure somewhere in the Highlands. As you’re reading the map, you’ll soon realize that you have to read sheet music to get the treasure. If you’re not the most musically inclined individual, you may have trouble playing the correct tune. Follow our step-by-step walkthrough for the side quest “Solved by the Bell” to easily find the musical map and solve the bell puzzle by playing a familiar melody.

Finding the Musical Map in Hogwarts Legacy

Make your way to Henrietta’s Hideaway in the southern section of the Manor Cape. There will be multiple foes above the entrance, so be ready to take them out when you arrive. Continue down the path inside Henrietta’s Hideaway, and set the brazier in front of the statue on the left on fire by either using the spell Confringo or Incendio. Use Accio or Wingardium Leviosa on the cube, and place it onto the left platform on the ground when facing the large wooden double door. Cast Incendio on the cube on the left and Glacius on the cube on the right. Head down the stairs and defeat the enemies inside the room. Proceed up the turning staircase and continue forward to see an enemy get swept away by the floor. Cast Arresto Momentum onto the floor to prevent it from sweeping you away. Move onto the next room and defeat all of the dark wizards inside. When facing the large statue in the room, turn right and move towards the fractured stone wall which will open up revealing a secret room behind it. Collect the Musical Map on the table beside the wall to start the quest “Solved by the Bell.” Return to the start to exit Henrietta’s Hideaway.

Bell puzzle location in ‘Solved by the Bell’

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

Travel to Clagmar Castle which is located in Clagmar Coast. Defeat the enemies inside the castle. Return to the bells which can be found in the southwestern corner of the castle.

Playing the ‘Harry Potter’ tune on the bells

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

Use the basic cast to hit the bells in the correct order which is shown in the image above. You’ll play a tune that is familiar to fans of the series, and a chest will spawn to your left. Open the chest and collect your rewards to complete the side quest “Solved by the Bell.”

