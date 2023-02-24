Hogwarts Legacy Secrets: Viaduct Bridge, Clocktower, Key of Admittance

There’s dozens of Hogwarts Legacy secrets to uncover, but three of them around the castle are important enough to earn a mention in your field guide. One is in the Viaduct Bridge outside the castle, another is in the Clocktower Doors, and the final is tucked away at the top of the castle, in the headmaster’s office and the trophy room as part of the Key of Admittance puzzle.

You can find and complete these challenges at any point in the game, and only need a few early spells and the Alohomora charm to finish them. The Secrets rewards include conjuring recipes for the Room of Requirement and some rare equipment that needs identifying.

Hogwarts Secrets explained

Hogwarts’ Secrets occupy a section in your field guide under the “Challenges” section. There are three secrets in total, and completing them earns you field guide progress, three unique outfits, and a bundle of randomized loot you can identify in the Room of Requirement.

The secrets are a mix of puzzles and exploration challenges that send you around Hogwarts, though you need to make a bit of progress with your school classes before you can finish any of them. Even if you’re not keen on the actual rewards, you’ll need to clear all three secrets for field guide and achievement progress.

Hogwarts Legacy Viaduct Bridge puzzle and solution

The Viaduct Bridge puzzle is likely the first one you’ll encounter, and it only requires Incendio or another fire spell to complete. If you’re trying to knock out challenges and haven’t found the puzzle yet, you can reach the Viaduct Bridge from the the Central Hall. Climb the staircase, and exit via the large double doors near where you can find a Daedalian Key.

The puzzle solution is engraved on a manhole cover at the end of the bridge. It shows four symbols and four Roman numerals. Your task is lighting the braziers and turning a knob at their base so the Roman numeral matches the numeral and symbol on the manhole cover.

Make sure to change the time to day or use Lumos. Even with the braziers lit, it’s nearly impossible to see the numeral on the knob.

If you’re standing at the manhole cover looking away from the Viaduct Entrance, the Viaduct Bridge puzzle order is:

Far left – I Near right – II Far right – III Near left – IV

After turning the last knob, the manhole cover opens, and you can climb down to the lower viaduct. Open the giant chest at the end for an Unidentified Neck Item. Take that to the refinement table Professor Weasley had you conjure in the Room of Requirement to get a new piece of equipment.

The smaller chest contains a conjuration recipe.

Hogwarts Legacy Clocktower doors puzzle and solution

Solving the Clocktower puzzle lets you get through the doors with metal grates that shut before you can open them. You need the Glacius spell or Arresto Momentum, both of which you get from completing Madam Kogawa’s assignments and popping balloons on a broom. You also need Alohomora at level one, so make sure to finish Gladwin Moon’s story quest if you haven’t already.

Travel to the clocktower, and look up. You’ll see four symbols along a metal bar. Each symbol corresponds to a door, starting with the unicorn door at the ground floor and ending with… well we’re not entirely sure what it is, but some fans think it’s a scarab.

Wait until the pendulum stops over the symbol corresponding to the door you want to open – the unicorn first – and then cast Glacius or Arresto Momentum. The spell remains active for roughly a minute, so you have time to race over to the unicorn door. Head inside, and open the chest.

Head up the stairs to the wooden balcony, where you can also find another Daedalian Key.

Stop the clock over the second symbol, the one that resembles an owl, and run left to the end of the balcony. Cast your disillusionment charm, enter the door, and open the eye chest.

Third, go up the next flight of stairs, and once you reach the landing, cast your spell to stop the pendulum over the double dragon symbol.

Turn right, and go down the short flight of stairs at the end of the balcony to find the dragon door.

The final one is slightly different. Unfreeze the pendulum with a fire charm or wait for it to start moving again. Freeze it over the last symbol, the run up the stairs.

Go through the door on the small landing, and the final clock door is in front of you.

Hogwarts Legacy Key of Admittance puzzle and solution

The final secret challenge takes you to the headmaster’s quarters in the castle’s tallest tower and requires Alohomora level three. You’ll need to collect more than a dozen Demiguise Moons for the caretaker to upgrade your unlocking charm. They’re not the easiest items to track down, so check out our Demiguise Moon locations guide for a helping hand.

Once you upgrade Alohomora, you have two ways to get to your destination. You naturally visit the Trophy Room and headmaster’s office during The Polyjuice Potion main story, but if you want to tick this challenge off early, that’s possible too.

Hop on your broom or mount, and fly up to the tallest tower where the headmaster’s office is. It’s beyond the Grand Staircase and at the opposite end of the castle from the Quidditch pitch. A small walkway runs along the outside of the tower, and while you can land on it, you may encounter some problems. I had issues landing near the door and a glitch that kept pushing my broom down.

If that happens to you, turn around, ascend quickly, and land at the top of the walkway instead.

Unlock the door, head inside, and grab the Key of Admittance from the headmaster’s desk. If you do this before The Polyjuice Plot, you’ll need to fast travel out of the office. Leaving via the eagle statue staircase causes a glitch where you’re stuck in midair.

Travel to the Trophy Room either by Floo Flame or by the corridor at the top of the Grand Staircase.

On the other side of the gallery, opposite from the Floo Flame, is a large, circular door. Interact with it, and you’ll enter a short hallway with a spiral staircase at the center.

Unlock all the doors you see, and swipe the treasure – mostly Unidentified equipment – and head up the stairs.

The Room of Admittance is at the top of the stairs, with the final chest inside. While you are here, be sure to cast Revelio for a new Field Guide page as well.

Hogwarts Secrets Rewards

Completing each secret earns you three new outfits you can use to alter your appearance without changing your stats. Make sure to claim the outfits from the secrets bar of the “Challenges” menu, or they won’t show up in your outfit selection.

You get the following rewards for finding all Hogwarts Secrets:

Secret Solver’s Bathing Costume

Tailored Tailcoat

Fashionable Dress Robes

To wear them, open the “Gear” menu. For the two robes, hover over the “Cloaks and Robes” icon, and choose the “Change Appearance” option. Depending on what else you have on, you may need to reset your appearance and choose the robe again for the change to take effect.

Do the same for the bathing costume, but under the “Outfits” icon instead.