Hogwarts Legacy: How to unlock beast mounts

Flying around Hogwarts Legacy on a broom is one of the highlights for many fans of the series, but it isn’t the only method of getting around the Highlands. As you progress through the main story, you’ll gain access to a few more flying mounts and one land mount. Continue reading to find out what all of the mounts are and when you unlock them.

Flying mounts in Hogwarts Legacy

Other than brooms, there are three magical beasts that can be used as flying mounts in Hogwarts Legacy. To use the flying animal mounts, you must first complete the main story quest “The High Keep.”

Brooms



There are 13 different brooms in Hogwarts Legacy, but they all have the same speed. Brooms are available for purchase from Spintwitches Sporting Needs after completing the main story quest “Flying Class.” To see what all of the brooms look like, check out the gallery above.

Hippogriff

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

The Hippogriff is obtained after completing the main story quest “The High Keep.” Hippogriffs move slightly slower than brooms, but they can change their elevation at a faster speed.

Onyx Hippogriff

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

The Onyx Hippogriff is unlocked after completing the main story quest “The High Keep” — but only if you preordered Hogwarts Legacy. Currently, there is no other way of unlocking the Onyx Hippogriff. Don’t worry if you missed it: The only difference between the two Hippogriffs is the appearance. There is no difference in speed or flight ability.

Thestral

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source images; Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

The Thestral is unlocked after completing the main story quest “The High Keep” if you have the Dark Arts Pack, which comes with the Digital Deluxe Edition of Hogwarts Legacy. It’s also available for purchase for $20 USD. The Thestral also has the same flight ability as the Hippogriffs.

Land mounts in Hogwarts Legacy

There is only one land mount in Hogwarts Legacy — the Graphorn. You’ll unlock the land mount after completing the main story quest “San Bakar’s Trial.”

Graphorn

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

The Graphorn is the only land mount in Hogwarts Legacy, and it’s the only mount that can damage enemies. Charge into any enemy to deal a bit of damage to them, and use the charge to break any obstacles in your way.

Now that you’ve collected every rideable mount in Hogwarts Legacy, try out some of the other challenges such as finding all of the Daedalian Keys inside the Hogwarts castle or completing all of the Merlin Trials around the Highlands.