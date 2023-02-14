Hogwarts Legacy: How to get mandrakes

In the Harry Potter books and movies, mandrakes are human-like plants that’ll loudly scream and knock out, or even kill, anyone who hears the sound. However, in Hogwarts Legacy, mandrakes are a combat item that will stun and damage nearby enemies. You’ll need mandrakes to learn a few spells from Professor Garlick, but they can be hard to get you hands on. Continue reading to find out where to buy mandrakes and how to grow them in your Room of Requirement.

How to get Mandrakes in Hogwarts Legacy

There are two ways you can get mandrakes in Hogwarts Legacy, purchasing them from Dogweed and Deathcap or growing them yourself in the Room of Requirement.

Buy from Dogweed and Deathcap

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

Head to Dogweed and Deathcap, which is located at the northernmost point of Hogsmeade. You can purchase two mandrakes inside for 500 gold galleons each.

Grow in the Room of Requirement

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

You can also grow mandrakes in any pot size in your Room of Requirement. Buy the mandrake seeds from Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogsmeade for 800 gold galleons, and then interact with any herbology station in your Room of Requirement. Select the mandrake to start growing it, and wait 10 minutes to collect one mandrake.

