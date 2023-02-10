Hogwarts Legacy: ‘Ghost of Our Love’ side quest walkthrough

One side quest that is slightly different depending on which house you pick in Hogwarts Legacy is “Ghost of Our Love.” Gryffindors, Hufflepuffs, Ravenclaws, and Slytherins will all start in a different location, but the goal is the same: Everyone must find the location in the map. The map has a picture of a bridge with some floating candles beside it and an archway in the background. Finding this specific spot can be a little difficult, because there are a lot of those in Hogwarts Legacy, so let us help. Follow along our step-by-step walkthrough to easily find the candles and get your quest rewards.

“Ghost of Our Love” starting location in Hogwarts Legacy

Each house has a different prerequisite quest for “Ghost of Our Love,” and a different starting location.

Prerequisite quest

Gryffindor: “The Hunt for the Missing Pages”

Hufflepuff: "Prisoner of Love"

Ravenclaw: "Ollivander's Heirloom"

Slytherin: "Scrope's Last Hope"

Starting location

Gryffindor: Hogsmeade

Hufflepuff: Vault near Upper Hogsfield

Ravenclaw: Owlery

Slytherin: Squid cave underneath Hogwarts

“Ghost of Our Love” floating candles location



Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games







Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games







