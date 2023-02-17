Hogwarts Legacy Daedalian Key locations

Finding all Daedalian Key locations in Hogwarts Legacy takes you across the entire castle and into some hard-to-find places. The end result is a swanky new outfit and the activation of nearly every major fast travel point in Hogwarts.

Even if you don’t fancy the robes, completing as much of the Daedalian Keys quest as you can early in the game is worth the bother, as it unlocks several Floo Network fast travel points and saves trekking across the entire castle later on.

You’ll need to learn Alohomora to access the last set of keys, which means tracking down Demiguise statue locations to add this new spell to your repertoire.

How to start the Daedalian Keys quest in Hogwarts Legacy

The side quest “The Daedalian Keys” becomes available after you complete “Welcome to Hogsmeade” and return to your dormitory for the night. Head down to the Transfiguration Courtyard in the Astronomy Wing section, and speak with Nellie Oggspire.

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

The quest tracks down the first Daedalian Key for you and teaches you the basics of hunting them down and opening their respective cabinets. The keys are difficult to spot, save for a small golden streak of light they leave behind when moving.

If you can, play with the audio on or while wearing headphones, as they keys make an audible rustling and jingling sound that lets you know when you’re close to one.

After you find a key and approach it, it will fly off toward its cabinet and wait for you to approach. Most cabinets are near where the key was loitering, but we’ve included their locations below as well to help you find them faster.

Interact with the cabinet to start a minigame where you need to press the prompted button at the right moment — when the key is crossing over the keyhole. You need precision to an extent, but as long as you press the button while the key is somewhere in the center circle around the keyhole, the game counts it as a hit.

After taking the first house key to your common room, you’re on your own. The game won’t track where to find the remaining keys for you.

All Daedalian Key locations in Hogwarts Legacy

You can track down the other keys in any order and at any time after starting the quest, though bear in mind that the final three are literally locked behind story progression.

Defense Against the Dark Arts Daedalian Key

For the first key, head downstairs from the Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom and into the main lobby area. The key is flying around the giant skeleton.

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

Head back up the stairs, take a left at the Floo Flames, and keep going straight ahead until you reach the cabinet.

Bell Tower Daedalian Key

Start from the Bell Tower Courtyard location, and, while facing the Floo Flames, turn right. Head up the stairs and through the door in front of you. Climb the next flight of stairs, and you’ll see the key flying around.

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

Follow the staircase all the way up, past the large wooden crate, and the cabinet is tucked away in a corner at the top.

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

Dungeons Daedalian Key

Go back to the door where you entered from the Central Hall. Instead of going up the staircase, go down the flight of stairs to your left. This route takes you to the dungeons. You’ll pass the cabinet on a landing. Continue down another flight of stairs, and after a few moments, you’ll run across the key near a sculpture of a sleeping dragon.

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

Use Revelio to reveal a page for your field guide too.

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

Second Dungeons Daedalian Key

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

Continue moving ahead along the hallway opposite the dragon statue, and you’ll run across the next key. Follow it down the passage to an open room with barrels, where the cabinet sits waiting.

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

Potions Class Daedalian Key

Travel to the Library Annex location, or if you haven’t unlocked that yet, go to the Central Hall instead. Facing the giant statue and the library doors, turn left, and left again. Follow the passage through the doorway, and you enter a dingy hallway with cauldrons stacked around. The key is flying around here and will probably zoom off before you realize it.

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

Follow the passage downstairs and continue straight ahead to find the cabinet.

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

Entrance Hall Daedalian Key

Head to the Entrance Hall for the next key. You can get there quickly by starting at the Grand Staircase, getting off at the Reception Hall, and taking a left. The key is flying around on the top stair landing.

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

Follow it down the stairs to its cabinet, near a boar statue and a locked door.

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

There’s another key near the giant crest in the center of the room as well.

Great Hall Daedalian Key

Go through the other set of giant doors in the Reception Hall, and you’ll wind up in the Great Hall.

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

To your left, near the fireplace, is another Daedalian Key. This one’s cabinet is up a short flight of stairs on the other side of the Floo Flames point.

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

Central Hall Daedalian Key

Walk down the stairs toward the large green doors that take you to the Greenhouses, and turn left. The key is to your left in the corner near all the paintings.

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

The cabinet is on the other side of the hall, near the door with the number puzzle.

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

Grand Staircase Daedalian Key

Travel to the Grand Staircase Floo Flame, and start climbing up. After a few landings, you’ll run across the next key just before the landing with the number puzzle door.

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

The cabinet is near the reception hall, on the landing above the house point hourglasses.

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

Library Daedalian Key

Head into the library to find another key near the fireplace.

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

This one’s cabinet is at the other end of the library, behind a flight of stairs.

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

Viaduct Entrance Daedalian Key

While you’re in the Central Hall, head up the stairs toward the Viaduct Entrance. The Daedalian Key is lurking under a staircase.

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

Take the flight of stairs in front of the door to the Viaduct Courtyard, and you’ll see the cabinet to your right, sitting next to a painting of a man with a feathered cap.

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

Quad Courtyard Daedalian Key and how to get to the Quad Courtyard

Getting to the Quad Courtyard is a nuisance unless you’ve been there before. The easiest way to do it is starting from the Viaduct Courtyard Floo Flame. Go up the stairs in front of you, and then turn right and climb the next set of stairs. Ahead of you is yet another staircase on the left and a stone railing on the right. Follow the stone railing, and you’ll end up in the Quad Courtyard.

Once here, turn left, climb the stairs, and find the key floating under an archway.

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

Head back to the center of the courtyard. Face away from the Floo Flames, and move forward. Turn right at the back of the courtyard, and you’ll see a door. The cabinet is to the right of the door.

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

That’s all the Keys that are available out in the open. However, you might be missing a final few from here…

Where are the final three Daedalian Keys?

Two of the remaining keys are in and near the Hospital Wing, and the last one is in the Secret Rooms. You need Alohomora to reach these areas.

Faculty Tower Daedalian Key

Enter the Faculty Tower from the locked door — which you do naturally during The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament — and head up the staircase. The key is flying around near the prefect in the center of the room.

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

The cabinet is back downstairs, next to the banister.

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

Faculty Tower Daedalian Key 2

Continue up two more flights of stairs until you reach a landing with a golden statue and, to your left, a long hallway with clock cogs at the end. The key is at the end of the corridor.

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

The cabinet is in the atrium near the staircase and statue.

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

Clock Tower Daedalian Key

The final key is in the Clock Tower. Travel to the courtyard Floo Flame, and unlock the door. Head up the stairs, and you’ll find the key at the far end of the room.

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

Turn around, and continue up the stairs until you reach a small landing. The cabinet is to your left.

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

Daedalian Key rewards

Interact with the chest in your house common room, and then speak with Nellie again in the Transfiguration Courtyard to finish the quest and get your legacy robes.

Looking for other things to collect? We have explainers for where to find Beasts, Demiguise statues, and Spells.