Hogwarts Legacy: Change your character’s hair, eye color, and more

When you first start Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll be presented with the character creator that has a lot of possible customizations for your witch or wizard. You can change your face, hair, complexion, gender, and, of course, scars. You can change most of your appearance fairly early on in Hogwarts Legacy after you arrive in Hogsmeade, but you can’t change everything! Continue reading to learn more about what you can and can’t change about your character’s appearance.

Where can you change your appearance in Hogwarts Legacy?

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

You’ll receive a quest called “Welcome To Hogsmeade” from Professor Weasley fairly early on into Hogwarts Legacy. In this quest, you’ll be taken to Hogsmeade by a friend, who’ll leave you to explore the magical enclave on your own. From here, you can visit Madam Snelling’s Tress Emporium, which is indicated on the map of Hogsmeade by the scissors icon. Interact with Calliope Snelling inside to change the appearance of your witch or wizard.

What can you change about your appearance in Hogwarts Legacy?

You can change everything, but your face shape and skin color in Hogwarts Legacy. If you’re looking to change specifically your face shape and skin color, you’re out of luck.

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via The Hamden Journal

However, you can change everything else for a small cost of 20 gold. Read the list below to see all of the possible customizations after creating your character: