Hogwarts Legacy beasts: All locations, taming, breeding, & shiny beasts

Hogwarts Legacy has a total of 13 magical beasts roaming the Highlands. All 13 beasts can be taken back to the Vivariums in the Room of Requirement to produce resources that can be used to upgrade your gear at the Loom. You can either gather the materials yourself by caring for the animals in your Vivariums or you can purchase them from Brood and Peck in Hogsmeade. Continue reading to find out where to capture all of the beasts and what resources they give you.

How do I tame beasts in Hogwarts Legacy?

During the main story quest “The Elf, the Nab-sack, and the Loom,” the house elf Neek will teach you how to capture magical beasts and care for them in your Vivariums.

When you’re exploring the Highlands in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll run into beast dens that’ll can have anywhere from one to four magical beasts roaming around. You’ll want to switch to the Nab-sack spell into your hotbar, and use the associated key to begin the capturing process. As the ring fills up, press the button that appears on the screen until you successfully tame the beast.

To easily capture any magical beast, use spells like Leviosa and Glacius to prevent them from running away.

Hogwarts Legacy Beasts list



Check out the image gallery above to see what all of the magical beasts look like in Hogwarts Legacy. To see more about what they drop and how to unlock them, check the table below.

All of the Magical Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy Magical Beast Ingredient Prerequisite Magical Beast Ingredient Prerequisite Diricawl Diricawl Feather Must complete main story quest “The Elf, the Nab-sack, and the Loom” Fwooper Fwooper Feather Must complete main story quest “The Elf, the Nab-sack, and the Loom” Giant Purple Toad Toad Warts Must complete main story quest “The Elf, the Nab-sack, and the Loom” Graphorn Graphorn Horn Must complete main story quest “San Bakar’s Trial” Hippogriff Hippogriff Feather Must complete main story quest “The High Keep” Jobberknoll Jobberknoll Feather Must complete main story quest “The Elf, the Nab-sack, and the Loom” Kneazle Kneazle Fur Must complete main story quest “The Elf, the Nab-sack, and the Loom” Mooncalf Mooncalf Fur Must complete main story quest “The Elf, the Nab-sack, and the Loom” Niffler Niffler Fur Must complete main story quest “The Elf, the Nab-sack, and the Loom” Phoenix Phoenix Feather Must complete the side quest “Phoenix Rising” Puffskein Puffskein Fur Must complete main story quest “The Elf, the Nab-sack, and the Loom” Thestral Thestral Hair Must complete main story quest “The Elf, the Nab-sack, and the Loom” Unicorn Unicorn Hair Must complete main story quest “The Elf, the Nab-sack, and the Loom”

Where to find all beast locations in Hogwarts Legacy

There are a total of 13 different magical beasts scattered around the Highlands of Hogwarts Legacy. Check out the images below to see where to find all of them starting from the top of the map. Each of the numbered locations on the images below are associated with a specific beast from the list above.

North Ford Bog beast locations

In the northernmost region, North Ford Bog, you can find two Giant Purple Toad dens (3).

Forbidden Forest beast locations

In the Forbidden Forest, you can find two Mooncalf dens (8), one Giant Purple Toad den (3), one Jobberknoll den (6), one Unicorn den (13), and one Puffskein den (11).

North Hogwarts Region beast locations

In the North Hogwarts Region, you can find one Niffler den (9).

South Hogwarts Region beast locations

In the South Hogwarts Region, you can find one Mooncalf den (8), one Puffskein den (11), and one Giant Purple Toad den (3).

Hogwarts Valley beast locations

In the Hogwarts Valley, you can find one Puffskein den (11), one Kneazle den (7), one Diricawl den (1), one Fwooper den (2), and one Niffler den (9).

Feldcroft Region beast locations

In the Feldcroft Region, you can find one Puffskein den (11), one Fwooper den (2), one Mooncalf den (8), one Niffler den (9), and one Jobberknoll den (6).

South Sea Bog beast locations

In South Sea Bog, you can find one Giant Purple Toad den (3) and one Kneazle den (7).

Poidsear Coast beast locations

In Poidsear Coast, you can find one Niffler den (9), one Fwooper den (2), and one Hippogriff den (5).

Marunweem Lake beast locations

In the Marunweem Lake region, you can find one Giant Purple Toad den (3), one Thestral den (12), one Jobberknoll den (6), one Diricawl den (1), and one Kneazle den (7).

Manor Cape beast locations

In Manor Cape, you can find one Puffskein den (11), one Hippogriff den (5), one Niffler den (9), and one Jobberknoll den (6).

Cragcroftshire beast locations

In Cragcroftshire, you can find one Jobberknoll den (6), one Kneazle den (7), and one Niffler den (9).

Clagmar Coast beast locations

In Clagmar Coast, you can find one Fwooper den, two Diricawl dens, one Kneazle den, one Puffskein den, and one Graphorn den.

How do I get the Phoenix in Hogwarts Legacy?

In order to capture the Phoenix in Hogwarts Legacy, you must complete Deek’s quest line in the Room of Requirement. During his last quest, “Phoenix Rising,” you’ll receive a Phoenix and bring them back to your Vivariums. This is the only Phoenix you’ll be able to find as there are no Phoenix dens in the Highlands.

How can I summon more beasts in my Vivariums?

To summon more magical beasts, you’ll need to complete Deek’s quest line in the Room of Requirement. For each side quest you complete, you’ll unlock another Vivarium for your beasts to run around in. Each Vivarium can only have up to four species and 16 beasts in each of them, but that will be more than enough for each species.

Here’s a list of all of Deek’s quests that you have to complete:

“The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and the Loom” “The Plight of the House-elf” “Foal of the Dead” “Phoenix Rising”

When do I unlock Brood and Peck in Hogwarts Legacy?

You’ll unlock the After completing the main story quest “The Elf, the Nab-sack, and the Loom.” You can also sell your extra magical beasts here for some easy gold galleons. Keep in mind that you cannot buy the Phoenix Feather at Brood and Peck. For a list of all of the ingredients you can buy, check out the table below.

Ingredients at Brood and Peck Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons) Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons) Diricawl Feather Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 250 Fwooper Feather Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 250 Graphorn Horn Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 700 Hippogriff Feather Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 700 Jobberknoll Feather Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 150 Kneazle Fur Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 400 Mooncalf Fur Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 150 Niffler Fur Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 250 Puffskein Fur Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 150 Thestral Hair Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 400 Toad Warts Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 400 Unicorn Hair Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 700

How do I breed beasts in Hogwarts Legacy?

First, you’ll need to complete the side quest “Foal of the Dead” which is given to you by Deek in the Room of Requirement. Next, you’ll need a breeding pen which can be bought from Tomes and Scrolls in Hogsmeade for 1,000 gold galleons. Head back to your Vivariums, and place the breeding pen by using the Conjuration spell. Interact with the pen to choose which animals you’d like to breed, and wait 30 minutes for your egg to hatch.

You can also choose which pair you’d like to breed if you have multiples of each gender. After you interact with the breeding pen, hover over the species you’d like to breed and press the button labeled as “Choose breeding pair.” Simply choose which magical beasts you’d like to breed and wait the 30 minutes for your new offspring! However, offsprings do not grow up in Hogwarts Legacy, so they’ll stay young forever.

How to get shiny beasts in Hogwarts Legacy?

Similar to Pokémon, you can find shiny magical beasts in Hogwarts Legacy. When hunting for shinies, look out for the star next to the beasts’ name at the top of the screen. The magical beasts will also differentiate in color, but it can be difficult to tell when many of them already do come in different colors. Follow our step-by-step walkthrough on how to easily get shiny magical beasts below.

Travel to a magical beast den. Look for any shiny magical beasts, and if there aren’t any, capture all of the beasts that are currently at the den to reset it. Change the time of day by opening your map and pressing the “F” button on PC or the right analog stick on console. Create a new save state. Load the manual save, and check the den again for new animals. Repeat steps 2 – 5 in hopes for new shiny beasts.

If you have two shiny beasts of the opposite gender, you can also breed a shiny offspring.

If you have two shiny beasts of the opposite gender, you can also breed a shiny offspring.