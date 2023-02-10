Hogwarts Legacy: All Demiguise statue locations in Hogwarts, Hogsmeade

In Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll come across many Demiguise statues — golden figures that resemble a cross between a sloth and an ape, each one holding onto a moon-shaped trinket. You can’t collect these until completing the main story quest “The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament,” in which caretaker Gladwin Moon teaches you Alohomora to take down the statues and collect their moons.

To upgrade Alohomora so you can unlock higher level locks, you’ll need to find more Demiguise statues and return their moons to Gladwin. There are 30 Demiguise statues in total, though know you can only grab them when it’s nighttime in Hogwarts Legacy. (To change the time of day, open your map and press down the right analog stick on consoles or the “F” button on PC.) Continue reading our guide to find every Demiguise statue location in Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and the Highlands.

Hogwarts Demiguise statues locations

There are ten Demiguise statues and moons in Hogwarts.

Professor Fig’s Classroom — The Astronomy Wing

Teleport to the Professor Fig’s Classroom floo flame in the Astronomy Wing, and enter the door ahead of you. Go up the stairs into his office and find the Demiguise statue toward the back of the office.

Muggles Studies Classroom — The Astronomy Wing

Teleport to the Transfiguration Classroom floo flame in the Astronomy Wing. Turn around and go through the doors on your left. Proceed forward and go down all of the stairs on the right. Go inside the door and head down even more stairs until you reach the dragon statue. Turn right and find the door with a level one lock on your left. Unlock the door with Alohomora, and find the Demiguise statue on your right.

Talking Gargoyles — The Astronomy Wing (level two lock)

Use the Transfiguration Courtyard floo flame in the Astronomy Wing. Turn around and enter the doors to the Defence Against the Dark Arts Tower. Go right up the small set of stairs and find the door with a level two lock and two talking gargoyles on both sides of it. Use Alohomora to open the door, and collect the Demiguise Moon from the statue inside.

Hogwarts North Exit — The Bell Tower Wing

Teleport to the Hogwarts North Exit floo flame located in the Bell Tower Wing. Turn around and turn left as soon as you’re within castle walls. Find the door with a level one lock on the right side of the stairs (don’t go up the stairs). Unlock the door and head inside to find a Demiguise statue on the right.

Professor Howin’s Office — The Bell Tower Wing — Level two lock

Fast travel to the Beasts Classroom floo flame which is located in the Bell Tower Wing. Turn around to find a door with a level two lock. Unlock the door, and collect the Demiguise moon inside.

Divination Classroom — The Library Annex

Teleport to the Divination Classroom floo flame in the Library Annex. Proceed up the stairs, and climb up the ladder that falls down. Collect the Demiguise moon from the statue on Professor Onai’s desk.

Restricted Section — The Library Annex

Teleport to the Library floo flame in the Library Annex, and turn around towards the fenced area of the library. Enter the fenced area, which should seem familiar from the “Secrets of the Restricted Section” quest. Proceed to the bottom of the restricted section, and proceed through the rooms to find the Demiguise statue.

Storage closet — The Library Annex — Level two lock

Travel to the Potions Classroom floo flame in the Library Annex, and enter the doors ahead. Go down the spiral staircase on the left, and proceed through the corridor until you find a door on the left with a level one lock. Unlock the door, and head down the hallway until you find a door with a level two lock on your left. Use Alohomora to open the door, and grab the Demiguise moon from the statue inside.

The Great Hall — The Great Hall

Fast travel to the Great Hall floo flame in the Great Hall section of Hogwarts. Move forward until you spot a door with a level one lock on your right. Unlock the door using Alohomora, and get the Demiguise moon off of the table inside.

Locked Bathroom — South Wing

Teleport to the Faculty Tower floo flame located in the South Wing. Head straight ahead, and proceed down the stairs to the bottom level. Continue through the corridor filled with musical paintings, and go down the stairs on the right. Turn left at the corner, and walk down the hallway until you find a door on the left with a locked door with a level one lock. Unlock the door and enter the middle stall to find the Demiguise statue.

Hogsmeade Demiguise statues locations

There are nine Demiguise statues and moons in Hogsmeade. Follow along with the step-by-step walkthroughs for each of the locations below. Each of the walkthroughs are associated with a number on the annotated map below. If you’re having a hard time finding the location, check the image.

Tomes and Scrolls, #1

Enter Tomes and Scrolls in Hogsmeade, and walk past Thomas Brown and the front desk. Turn left into the room behind Thomas, and collect the Demiguise statue inside.

Hogsmeade Home, #2 (level two lock)

Find the house in Hogsmeade in the alleyway near Tomes and Scrolls. This house has a level two lock and the front of the house faces northeast. Unlock the door with Alohomora and enter the house. Go up the stairs to find the Demiguise statue in the room on the left.

Hog’s Head, #3

Go to Hog’s Head in Hogsmeade, and go inside. Enter the room on the right side to find a Demiguise statue on top of some crates.

The house beside J. Pippin’s Potions, #4

Make your way to J. Pippin’s Potions, and find the house to the north of it. Unlock the level two lock on the door, and enter the house. Go up the stairs, and collect the Demiguise moon on top of the dresser.

Three Broomsticks, #5

Enter the Three Broomsticks in Hogsmeade, and climb the stairs all the way to the top until you reach a locked door. Unlock the door and collect the Demiguise moon inside.

The house beside the Three Broomsticks, #6

Find the house beside Hogsmeade that has a level one lock. Unlock the door by using Alohomora, and head upstairs to find the Demiguise statue.

Dervish and Banges, #7

Enter Dervish and Banges, which is to the right of Gladrags Wizardwear, to immediately find a Demiguise statue on the counter.

The house across from Brood and Peck, #8

Make your way to the house across from Brood and Peck, and unlock the door using Alohomora. Enter the home to immediately find the Demiguise statue above the fireplace.

The house behind Honeydukes, #9

Make your way to the house behind Honeydukes, and unlock the door. Collect the Demiguise moon inside.

The Highlands Demiguise statues locations

There are 11 Demiguise statues and moons scattered around the areas outside of Hogwarts and Hogsmeade in Hogwarts Legacy. Follow along our step-by-step walkthroughs that will stop by each location starting from the top of the map.

Pitt-upon-ford — Northford Bog

Make your way to Pitt-upon-ford, which is in North Ford Bog. Travel to the floo flame, and take the path that leads south until you find a three-story house on the right. Enter the house and climb up the stairs to the top where you’ll find the Demiguise statue on the floor.

Upper Hogsfield — Hogsmeade Village

Travel to the floo flame in Upper Hogsfield, which is in the northern section of Hogsmeade Valley. Follow the path that leads north to a house with a wheel beside the door. Unlock the level one lock on the door to immediately find a Demiguise statue.

Aranshire — South Hogwarts Region

Travel to Aranshire, which is located on the eastern side of the South Hogwarts Region. Enter the closest house to the floo flame, which has a level one lock. Head upstairs to find the Demiguise statue.

Lower Hogsfield — South Hogwarts Region

Head to Lower Hogsfield, which is located to the south of Hogwarts in the South Hogwarts Region. Enter the house with a rounded roof, which has a level one lock on the door. Let the door close to find the Demiguise statue on the floor.

Brocburrow — Hogwarts Valley

Travel to Brocburrow, which is located in the northeastern section of Hogwarts Valley. Make your way to the center of the town, which has a well and a few market stalls. Face northwest towards the two houses, and enter the house on the right that has a level one lock. Find the Demiguise statue on the floor immediately to the left after entering the house.

Keenbridge — Hogwarts Valley

Travel to Keenbridge, which is located around the center of Hogwarts Valley. Follow the path that heads west out of Keenbridge to a house with pumpkins outside and a clothes line coming down from the roof. Unlock the door with a level one lock using Alohomora, and find the Demiguise statue immediately inside.

Feldcroft — Feldcroft Region

Make your way to Feldcroft, which is located in the center of the Feldcroft region. Head to the east side of the town, and find the house with a clothes line coming from the roof. Enter the house to find a Demiguise statue on the window sill on the left.

Irondale — Feldcroft Region

Travel to Irondale, which is located in the southeast of the Feldcroft Region. Find the house with a triangle roof and Althea Twiddle outside. Head inside and search behind the counter on the right to find the Demiguise statue.

Marunweem — Marunweem Lake

Head to Marunweem, which is located in the Marunweem Lake region. From the floo flame, head north and take the first right turn. Follow the path to the first home you come across on the left. Unlock the door using Alohomora, and find Demiguise statue behind the counter.

Bainburgh — Manor Cape

Travel to the floo flame in Bainburgh, which is located in the northern section of Manor Cape. Turn left when looking away from the floo flame, and head towards the house on the left. Unlock the door, and collect the Demiguise moon from the statue inside.

Cragcroft — Cragcroftshire

