Hitman’s developer takes a stab at an online fantasy RPG

IO Interactive, the developer known for the long-running Hitman franchise, is working on a new game in the fantasy RPG genre it says it will “expand for many years to come.”

The title, codenamed “Project Fantasy,” won’t have anything to do with the Hitman franchise (although it would be hilarious to see Agent 47 wielding a bow and arrow on horseback). In its announcement, IO Interactive shared an image showing three World of Warcraft-esque characters looking out into a sprawling landscape and says the team takes inspiration from roleplaying books and tabletop games.

“This idea – that a diverse group of individuals with different skills and strengths can work together and become more than the sum of their parts — is what inspires us,” IO Interactive writes. “It inspires the fantasy world we are building — and it inspires how we build it.”