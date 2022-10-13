Hitman 3 adds the banana to its weapon loadout

Hitman’s banana has long been the series’ best weapon, letting you bludgeon enemies or create slippery distractions with the power of potassium. And now, players can add the banana to their permanent loadout, as part of Hitman 3’s October update. Agent 47 can commit manslaughter using a banana any time he’d like!

A video roadmap and a blog post from the developers dig into some of these new additions, meant both to celebrate the month of Halloween, as well as the 20th anniversary of Hitman 2: Silent Assassin. Here are the events, challenges, and unlocks that players can expect throughout this spooky month:

Oct. 6: Players can unlock Agent 17’s Signature Suit upon completing a challenge on Mendoza titled “Brother from another Brother.”

Oct. 7 – 17: Barbara Keating (the politician) will return to Hawke’s Bay, but with a twist. She has a double, but you have to take down the real Barbara.

Oct. 13: New Elusive Target Arcades will be added, including the fan favorite banana, which “will be a permanent addition to your fruit basket sorry — loadout — if you want it,” according to the dev notes. It’s good for throwing, it can be placed, or you can savor it as a snack.

Oct. 13 – 23: A Bonus mission Landslide will allow players to travel to Sapienza, a coastal town with great gelato and live music.

Oct. 20: Players who complete the Mills Reverie Sandman Challenge can unlock a Trick-or-Treat suit

Image: IO Interactive

Oct. 20: The theme of this month’s Featured Contracts is Halloween. Submissions open Oct. 10 and can be sent to the Hitman Forum website.

Oct. 28: Miranda Jamison a.k.a. The Appraiser is the new elusive target. She works as an art director and appraiser for the Gorka Institute in Barcelona.

The humble ‘nan has always had a lot of great uses. Enemy NPCs won’t find it suspicious that you’re holding it — it is a fruit. But you can set it in enemy pathways to make them slip and fall, or simply lob it at their heads. The fruit spent years as a funny Easter egg, first introduced in Hitman: Absolution, before becoming a placeable or throwable item in Hitman 2. In Hitman 3, players could find it hidden in a few different missions. Now, the banana finally gets pride of place.