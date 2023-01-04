Hisense’s UX Mini LED TV can produce 2,500 nits of peak brightness

Once you get past the gimmicks, there’s a common thread among the TVs announced at CES 2023. Every manufacturer is trying to produce the brightest possible sets. For and , that has meant doubling down on their respective OLED display technologies. Hisense is instead seeing how far it can go with Mini LED. At CES 2023, the company unveiled the UX, an 85-inch 4K TV Hisense claims can produce 2,500 nits of peak brightness.

The set is the first entry in the company’s new ULED X line and features Hisense’s in-house Hi-View Engine X processor. According to the company, the chip is the key to what makes the UX special. With control over more than 20,000 Mini LEDs, 5,000 local dimming zones and the industry’s first-ever 16-bit light control algorithm, the Hi-View Engine X allows the UX to produce smoother and more precise dimming and color effects. Hisense claims the UX can achieve three times the “environmental contrast” of an OLED TV, and two times the dynamic range. I’ll note here Hisense didn’t say what OLED TV it used as a benchmark. For a more definitive comparison, the company says the UX features a 150,000 to 1 contrast ratio.

Hisense promises the UX is no slouch in the audio department either. The TV incorporates a newly designed seven-speaker system that delivers more than 80 watts of power and Dolby Atmos spatial sound. Other notable features of the UX include support for Dolby Vision, WiFi 6E and AMD Freesync Premium Pro. When the TV ships, it will also include a built-in ATSC 3.0 tuner for those who want to catch broadcast television. Hisense did not announce pricing and availability details for the UX. Expect those to arrive after CES.